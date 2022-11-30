ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marco Melo-Fernandez, an Albuquerque man involved in a deadly crash nearly five years ago, will not face jail time. In 2017, Melo Fernandez crashed into a car on I-25 near San Antonio and took off. Annamaria Garcia was killed in the crash.

Earlier this year, Melo-Fernandez pleaded no contest to knowingly leaving the scene where there was great bodily harm or death. Under the plea deal, he was facing up to two years behind bars, down from six years. A judge sentenced Melo-Fernandez to one year of house arrest. He will be required to be on an ankle monitor.