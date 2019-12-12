Albuquerque man hopes to save old radio station building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque man wants to preserve a building that city councilors are considering tearing down.

KRQE News 13 reported on the vacant property near I-40 and San Mateo. Neighbors say there’s constantly graffiti, boarded up windows and trash all over the place, forcing city councilors to think about tearing it down.

However, Gil Davis says it has historical value since the building used to be the home of two radio stations. Now, he’s asking the city to repurpose the building instead of getting rid of it.

“The main thing is to stop the demolition, but then also figure out what else would we do with a building like this. I mean, turn it into a microbrewery, a donut shop, a police station,” Davis said.

Davis said he has already talked to the owner who supports his mission.