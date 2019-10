ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is thanking a Good Samaritan for finding and returning his wallet.

Michael Caden was at the shopping center near Central and Atrisco on Sunday when he found a note on his car. It said his wallet had been found and was left at the Family Dollar store with a clerk.

Cadena said his money, $340 and all his credit cards, were still inside. He’s hoping to now give back to whoever found it with a thank-you dinner.