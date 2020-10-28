Albuquerque man helps plow snowy walking, jogging trails during historic snowstorm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews have been working around the clock this week, making sure roads are safe around the state following that historic snowstorm. One Albuquerque man is doing his part to also help out.

Steve Ellis is the neighbor you would love to have during a snowstorm. The 53-year-old said for the last ten years whenever there’s a big storm in the metro, he takes it upon himself to clear snow on the walking and jogging trails around his northeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

“On Tramway and between Central and Menaul for people to walk their dogs and jog,” said Ellis. “And I also go up Lomas to make sure people have easy access to walk their dogs and just enjoy Albuquerque. “

Ellis said he starts making his rounds at 7:30 in the morning and plows for two to four hours covering up to ten miles doing anything he can to lend a helping hand.

With a big job like this, he needs some help from man’s best friend. His 12-year-old dog Nikki who sits by his side as they serve the community they love. “I get nothing but encouragement from fellow walkers and passersby and even the police and city workers honk and wave at me thanking me for my time,” said Ellis.

Similar to a superhero, he said he’ll be back to serve, whenever he’s needed. “I just do it and enjoy the heck out of it and it’s helping out people,” said Ellis.