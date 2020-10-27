Albuquerque man helps drivers stuck in snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the snow was coming down, slick roads left Albuquerque Police and city crews busy responding to hundreds of calls ranging from stranded cars to crashes. However, there was a good samaritan out on the streets helping drivers as well.

On his way home into the Four Hills Neighborhood, an Albuquerque man says he saw a lot of cars getting stuck in the snow. So, he took it upon himself to help.

“I was like, well, what would Jesus do? So I went out and did some kind of illegal turning and backing in. I pulled one vehicle out, then another, then another,” says Phillip Velasquez.

Velasquez says he helped pull six cars out of the snow. On top of that, he and his family donated clothes, food, water, and blankets to the homeless living along Central and Tramway.

It was also a busy night for towing companies across the city, especially Speed of Service Towing. The owners say they typically only get calls about cars that have broken down, but last night and into this morning, about 95% of their calls were snow-related.

“We had a lot of calls in the East Mountains, a lot of winch outs. We had cars up on embankments. We had cars run off the road,” says Nancee Whittington.

It was also a busy night for law enforcement, especially Albuquerque Police. During a press conference today, APD says they had 133-crashes within a 24-hour time frame. An officer of theirs was also involved in a five-car pileup on I-40 near Tramway.

New Mexico State Police say they had 31-weather related traffic incidents since last night. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, they had 75-crash related calls.