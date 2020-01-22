Albuquerque man gets max sentence for trying to have sex with a child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque foster parent is headed to prison for trying to have sex with a child.

Back in March, a special agent with the Attorney General’s Office posed as a mother offering her child for sex. They say 46-year-old Joshua Saavedra agreed and arranged a meetup. He later pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a child by prostitution.

Before his sentencing on Tuesday, Saavedra accepted responsibility bu asked for a break.

“Whatever my motivations may have been, they are unjustifiable, uncalled for and inexcusable,” Saavedra said. “I do not ask you for any pity or excuses, but I do ask for the mercy of this court so I can start on this path of recovery.”

Judge Brett Loveless ended up sentencing Saavedra to the maximum of eight years. He’ll be required to register as a sex offender and is not allowed around children when he gets out.