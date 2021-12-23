Albuquerque man fulfills dream of being Solid Waste driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is living his lifelong dream, and proving hard work and determination really does pay off. “He would hear the truck coming, and he’d say, ‘Nana, there comes the trash,'” said Rachel Barajas, remembering her grandson’s obsession with the trash truck.

For as long as Phillip Barajas can remember, he’s been fascinated with garbage trucks. After years of watching the trucks drive in front of his home, he knew he wanted to someday drive one himself. So, a young Barajas sent multiple letters to the Solid Waste Department, requesting a tour of the facility.

“When we got to Solid Waste, they told him, ‘You are the most determined young boy we’ve ever met,'” said Rachel Barajas. It was that determination that got him a job in the department, and for the past three weeks, he’s been living his dream.

Thursday morning, he surprised his family at home in his truck. With tears in their eyes, they cheered him on as they’ve done his entire life. Proving no dream is too big when you have the support of your family.

Barajas’ family also made all of the drivers posole for breakfast Thursday morning, as part of the celebration. Solid Waste Department says they are hiring drivers, they currently have 19 open positions.