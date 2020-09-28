Albuquerque man fixes bikes, helps others get back on their feet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is making a career of getting New Mexicans outside on two wheels. Steve Echols collects old bicycles and fixes them up in his shop.

He gives them to kids for free but he also helps adults recently released from jail to help get them back on their feet. He’ll give them a bicycle if they help him with odd jobs in collaboration with the group Wings For Life.

“I can’t fix their whole lives but I can give them a bicycle. And I’ve been given this space. I’m very, very grateful,” said Echols.

On Sunday, he and the group gave away bicycles for free on a first-come, first-served basis. He’s accepting old bicycles and monetary donations to keep rebuilding the bikes. Echols is currently accepting donations online.

Latest News: