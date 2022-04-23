ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Boston Marathon is a major accomplishment for runners all over the world but for one Albuquerque man, it’s who he crossed the finish line with that makes the accomplishment so special. Out of the 28,000 runners who took to the streets of Boston last weekend for the 126th Boston Marathon, 47 of them came from right here in New Mexico.

“You’re really talking about some of the fastest and most elite runners in the world,” said William Gupton. Gupton is an Albuquerque native and this was his second time qualifying for the prestigious race.

“I did it the first time in 2018 through the worst weather they’ve ever had,” said Gupton.

This time, he finished in a little over three hours and twenty minutes. “I’ve been going through some health stuff in the last quarter, so just training and everything has kinda been off but I wanted to kinda do it and prove to myself that I still had it in me,” said Gupton.

It wasn’t just crossing the finish line that made it special. It was who he was able to carry over that line with him – his eight-month-old daughter, London. “We talked about it before like that would be really cool if that could happen but we didn’t think we’d be able to,” said Gupton.

Their very own little miracle baby. “London is really special, we did have to do IVF to get her here,” said Rachel Gupton.

London was also born seven weeks early, spending 30 days in the NICU. “We’re just so lucky that she got such good care at the beginning of her life and continues to do really well,” said Rachel Gupton.

“Being able to cross with her was awesome and she was just super happy,” said Gupton.

A special sight for mom and dad. “It was a culmination of a lot of hard work, not only from Billy with training but also just what it meant for her being born so early,” said Rachel Gupton.