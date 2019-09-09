Albuquerque man fined, claims MVD failed to notify him of emissions test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man says he’s frustrated with the state after they fined him and suspended his vehicle registration for not keeping up with his emissions test. He says the MVD never told him he needed one, and it turns out, he’s not alone.

This weekend, Craig Loy, got an email from the MVD saying his car registration had been suspended.

“It was suspended because my emissions certificate was expired. If I wanted to get my registration reinstated, I’d have to pay $30,” says Loy.

The problem was, he never got a notification saying he needed to get an emissions test in the first place. The only thing he did receive was an email, saying it was time to renew the vehicle but no mention of an emissions test.

“I received no notice that it was going to be suspended. It was just the email I received around 2-3 a.m., just said you’re suspended,” he says.

Janice Lucero, founder of the MVD Express, says many of her locations across Albuquerque have seen a number of drivers who have been confused and frustrated by this process.

“Yes. We do have a few people that come in [and say] that their emissions expired after they renewed their registration,” she says.

This has been an ongoing issue. Two years ago, KRQE News 13 found out On Special Assignment, that more than 3,600 drivers got their registration suspended after failing to get their emissions test because they weren’t notified.

Back then, the MVD said they quietly got rid of the postcard notifications and started to send out individual letters to let drivers know a month in advance to get an emissions test.

Many people say they never got that letter. Drivers like Loy say there needs to be a better system.

“It needs to go back to the way the law says on your registration certificate saying, you have to have your emissions done before you register the vehicle,” says Loy.

An MVD spokesperson said Monday that postcard reminder process was never stopped and they still do it today, and if a driver’s emissions test is needed, it will be printed on there.

They also say they do give drivers a warning ahead of time if their registration will be suspended.