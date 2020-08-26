Albuquerque man files lawsuit against Wendy’s for racist remark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wendy’s is facing a lawsuit after a customer says they found a racist name on their receipt. In January, Derrick Cage says he received a receipt at the Wendy’s on Menaul and Monroe.

The word “Darkie” was typed on it in place of his name. A complaint states that when Cage confronted the employee about it, she smirked and giggled.

The lawsuit filed against the company claims it failed to adequately address a history of racism in the company. The complaint seeks unspecified damages, costs, attorney’s fees, and punitive damages.

