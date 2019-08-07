Albuquerque man facing murder charge for shooting attempted burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing a murder charge after shooting an attempted auto burglary suspect.

Police say 35-year-old Mario Figueroa interrupted two people burglarizing his car outside his house back in May.

He told police he ran inside and called 911 after hearing gunshots. Police now say surveillance video shows he was the one that opened fire on the suspect.

Police caught up with 31-year-old Jacob Gearing the night of the shooting at a market not far away. He died at the scene.