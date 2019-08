ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing fraud charges after deputies say he forged a job application to hide his criminal background.

Deputies say 27-year-old Russell Mays applied to Los Poblanos Inn, and on his application forged a court document from Judge Brett Loveless’ office claiming a past case was dropped.

Mays also allegedly used his mother’s Social Security number. He has past charges for identity theft.