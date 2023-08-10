ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Erick Castillo-Lozano, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police responded to the area of Menaul and San Mateo Wednesday for reports of a man forcing a woman to the ground at gunpoint.

According to a criminal complaint, Castillo-Lozano pulled into a parking lot, where a female victim hopped out of his car and hid behind a parked car, asking the person inside the car for help. Lozano then forced the woman back into his car, allegedly putting the barrel of an assault-style rifle in her mouth. Once the woman was back in his car the two left the scene.

A criminal complaint states Lozano later returned to the scene, called police, and told them the woman had stolen his phone and money. Lozano and the woman had allegedly been texting each other for weeks and were meeting up for the first time.

Police say Lozano was arrested after being identified by the victim and a witness. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.