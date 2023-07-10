ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man appeared in court on Monday. He was charged with a string of robberies that ended with a threat to stab a security guard with a broken bottle.

Travis Jones pleaded not guilty to all the charges, including aggravated assault and robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones attempted to rob a Twisters but failed. Shortly after, police alleged he took a case of beer from El Mezquite Market and threatened to stab a security guard.

Jones will remain in detention until his trial.