ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Sanchez, 34, was pronounced dead on Friday after being on life support from an attack he suffered while in custody at Metropolitan Detention Center. An official with MDC said the injuries came after “altercations and an escape attempt.”
Story continues below:
- Crime: Albuquerque DoorDash driver’s car stolen with his dog inside
- Sports: Local boxing phenom to make pro debut in Atlantic City
- Politics: Several new MVD laws go into effect Friday, June 16 in New Mexico
- Trending: What’s open in Albuquerque on Juneteenth?
Sanchez was arrested on June 8 for suspicion of auto theft, one day later prosecutors dropped their charges due to lack of evidence that he was responsible for the theft. Three jail officers are on administrative leave as the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.