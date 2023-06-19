ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Sanchez, 34, was pronounced dead on Friday after being on life support from an attack he suffered while in custody at Metropolitan Detention Center. An official with MDC said the injuries came after “altercations and an escape attempt.”

Sanchez was arrested on June 8 for suspicion of auto theft, one day later prosecutors dropped their charges due to lack of evidence that he was responsible for the theft. Three jail officers are on administrative leave as the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.