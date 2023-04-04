ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It all started with a suspicious vehicle. Now, the driver has been found guilty of drug and gun charges in a federal court.

In February 2021, Albuquerque Police Gang Unit officers saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. The driver drove away and apparently wouldn’t stop for police, according to an affidavit filed with the federal court.

The police followed the driver and were eventually able to pull over the driver, Eloy Romero. In the car, police found a handgun and a bag with small blue pills – fentanyl tablets, according to police. After executing a search warrant on the car, they found meth, gun ammo, and other items that led officers to believe Romero was dealing drugs.

Now, a federal jury has convicted Romero on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The charges bring a minimum of 15 years in prison. But Romero hasn’t yet been sentenced. His sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.