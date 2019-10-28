Albuquerque man collects food for less fortunate during annual Halloween haunted maze

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man has been collecting Halloween decorations for seven years and this year, he says his annual Halloween haunted maze is bigger and better than ever. He’s using it as a chance to give back to those in need.

“Parents don’t feel safe to let their kids roam the neighborhoods anymore, but this has brought my neighborhood together,” said Bryan Huskisson.

That’s why Bryan Huskisson started building his haunted mansion seven years ago.

“I didn’t think it would get to this. It started with a couple of blow-ups and a couple of do it yourself projects like build your own coffin and then it was like what could you do if you put your mind to it,” said

It’s evolved over the years and today it looks like this. There are ghosts, ghouls, dozens of skulls, a graveyard, and even a dragon.

Huskisson’s haunted maze has scares around every corner but he’s hoping the haunted castle will bring in some treats.

“We’ve teamed up with the YMCA and it’s a free event, however, if you’d like to bring some non-perishable food items we’re always accepting those donations,” said Huskisson.

The food collected will be distributed by the YMCA to families in need.

“I don’t think anyone should go hungry and if we can contribute just a little bit to that, that’s what we should be doing, taking care of each other,” said Huskisson.

You can catch a tour Monday through Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Halloween night. Huskisson’s goal is to collect 1,400 cans of food.