Albuquerque man charged with rape hired as guard for local security company

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned an Albuquerque man who was recently charged with two rapes was recently hired as a security guard. For the last few days, he’s been patrolling buildings late at night for a private security company.

Nicolas Williams is charged with raping two women in 2018. After being released on pre-trial services in April, he got a job as a late-night security guard at Albuquerque Courtesy and Parking LLC.

That company is contracted to patrol dozens of apartment complexes and parking lots around Albuquerque, to keep an eye out for people and property. KRQE News 13 was contacted by a concerned citizen saying Williams is not the best person to be doing that, since he’s accused of preying on women.

Court documents show Williams allegedly raped a prostitute at gunpoint at Bullhead Park, near Gibson and San Pedro, last year. After his arrest in that case, another alleged victim came forward.

KRQE News 13 called ACP to see why they would hire Williams, and they told us they didn’t know about his charges. They also say he had a current security guard license, which meant he passed a background check at some point. The company was also planning to do one of their own.

The Vice President of Sales says Williams started working with them on Sunday. He was currently on his second day of training.

Tuesday afternoon, the company fired Williams. They say during his two days of training, he was with another employee at all times.

Williams was one of the first arrests announced by Albuquerque Police following the testing of backlogged untested rape kits. The department is still working to get all those tested and have made significant progress.