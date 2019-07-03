Albuquerque man charged with murdering his neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighbor dispute turned deadly this week, and now one neighbor is facing murder charges.

A warrant has been issued for Christopher Tabor, who police say shot and killed his neighbor Daniel Salazar after a fight over a barking dog. It happened on Cacy Avenue near Second Street and Candelaria.

Tabor claims the two started arguing and Salazar shot at him first, so he went and got his gun and shot Salazar as he sat in his car. However, police say the evidence proves Tabor actually shot Salazar sometime after the argument while in a sniper-like position in his backyard, using the fence to hide him.

Tabor is charged with an open count of murder.