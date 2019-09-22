Albuquerque man charged with DWI a month after finishing probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who made headlines for pretending to be an officer and exposing himself to a group of kids finds himself in more trouble shortly after getting off probation.

When Albuquerque Police got to Paseo and Golf Course last Saturday night, Joseph Hannah was already in an ambulance. According to the criminal complaint, Hannah got into a crash with another driver.

The person who called police said Hannah smelled of alcohol. Police say Hannah denied drinking and even told them he never drinks, but a breath test showed otherwise. Hannah blew twice the legal limit.

This isn’t the first time Hannah’s been in trouble with the law. Back in 2012, he was convicted of false imprisonment and impersonating an officer.

“He gets out of the car and he’s got the gun and he tells me to give me your hat, so you know, I take it off and give it to him, and he just pees on my hat,” said Scott Ingle back in April 2012.

Hannah was placed under supervised probation on that case. Court records show his probation ended in August, just a month before this latest charge.

“It seems like, in a sense, may not be able to behave while they’re on probation, and then once they’re off, they go back to committing crimes,” says Linda Atkinson with the DWI Resource Center.

Atkinson says it’s common to see people get busted for drinking and driving soon after they complete probation for another crime. She blames a lack of resources statewide for these offenders to ensure they won’t commit more crimes.

“If we can combine rehabilitation with incarceration, that usually has a much better result,” she says.

Even though Hannah blew over the legal limit, he has plead not guilty for the DWI charge. He’s since been released on his own recognizance.