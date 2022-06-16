ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Muniru Abubakar, the man accused of posing online as a military hero to scam lonely women out of their money, will stay behind bars until trial. The FBI says Abubakar would lie to women on online dating sites.

They say five women in their 50s, 60s, and 70s from around the United States sent him thousands of dollars and all believed they were in love with a serviceman stationed overseas.

A U.S. district court judge ordered he be held behind bars until trial. He faces 82 counts of fraud.