ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are now saying an Albuquerque homicide was the result of a road rage shooting. Salvador Cervantes is charged with second degree murder in the January death of Christopher Hernandez.

The 25-year-old Cervantes told police he noticed another car driving aggressively along Tramway and would not let them into his lane. He claims he was then followed to the parking lot of the Albuquerque School of Excellence. Cervantes told police one of the men on the other car had a gun and as he tried to drive away fired his own gun, hitting Hernandez. He was dropped off at the hospital, where he later died.