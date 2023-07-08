ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is charged with two robberies. Now, he is facing more charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Robert Rivera Junior walked into a Subway on Eubank, showed an employee a gun, and was seen on camera taking money the employee pulled out of the cash register.

About 8 hours later, Rivera Jr. is accused of robbing a gas station on Menaul as well. He is accused of also robbing two Dominos locations in April and May.

In total, he is facing four counts of armed robbery.