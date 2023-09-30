ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested following a shooting in Nob Hill Friday night.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that the victim had gotten into a fight with several people.

Another witness told police that 52-year-old Theodore Scott yelled at the victim to drop what he had, though it’s not clear whether Scott had been in the fight.

Scott told police that the victim threatened to kill him with a bag full of rocks, and that’s why he shot him.

Police did not find any weapons besides the gun that Scott allegedly had. He’s charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.