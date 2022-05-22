ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque local is taking a bike trip across America to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention. Starting in North Carolina next month, Richard Lima will be riding his bike more than 4,200 miles for the National Alliance On Mental Illness.

Lima recently lost a family member to suicide and will trek cross country to visit communities to encourage people to reach out if they need help. “I think people are real [sic] hesitant to reach out for support, I think everybody’s…they feel like they don’t need the support but to be honest – and for people to be honest to themselves – I can reach out to somebody if I’m feeling a certain way if I feel like I need some help,” says Lima. “There’s help out there, you just gotta reach out.”

Lima’s travels can be followed on his Instagram page.