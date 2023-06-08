ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after his wife passed away, an Albuquerque man believes she has paid him multiple visits. No we are not talking about ghosts. Frank Crabtree says a peacock has started to come into his backyard.

Its quite unusual for a peacock to be seen in this area. Frank Crabtree says he’s lived in this neighborhood for more than 25 years and has never seen a peacock before. He says the unusual event has made him believe his wife may be watching over him.

“So I opened the door and the peacock was sitting on the wall,” says Frank Crabtree. “First thing that came to mind was what we had talked about me and my wife. That she was going to come back as a peacock and I was just kind of like stunned.”

Frank Crabtree says he still can’t believe a peacock showed up to his home Tuesday morning. The 72-year-old says although it sounds crazy, he can’t help but think it’s his late wife, Cecilia. She was diagnosed with an incurable disease and died on Valentines Day this year. Before she passed, Crabtree says they had an interesting conversation.

“She tells me ” I want to come back as a peacock”. I started laughing, a peacock? I said why?” She says, well I love the feathers they’re so pretty,” says Crabtree.

When the mysterious bird showed up in his yard, Crabtree says it gave him hope.

“I was excited I said she hasn’t left yet, she is back… I wave to the bird and go, ‘Hi Cecilia’. I say well am I crazy or what, but you never know,” says Crabtree.

Crabtree says the peacock has appeared in his yard early in the morning or in the evenings for the last several, but when he asks his neighbors, they haven’t seen it. The only proof he has are the pictures and videos he’s taken on his phone. He says if it is his late wife, he’s proud she came back in style the way she planned.

“We were discussing turtle doves and she said “no too blah, I’ll come back as something phew! Right on baby, you did it!,” says Crabtree.

Crabtree says he’s been asking around to see if someone has reported a lost peacock. He says he plans on reaching out to the ASPCA next. Crabtree says he’s started leaving water and fruit for the peacock. He jokingly said he might leave a margarita out because that was his wife’s favorite drink. He says he hopes it comes back this evening and many more days to come.