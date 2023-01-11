ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque man who the city said is too slow cleaning up his property will not go to jail for now.

Neighbors have asked for years for Patrick Wallentine to clean up his home, which is riddled with weeds, old cars, and mounds of junk.

Last month, city fire and code enforcement descended on the property.

The city had asked for Wallentine to serve his 90-day unsupervised probation sentence in county jail for failing to clean up. A judge revoked his deferred sentence and fined him $500.