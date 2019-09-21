Albuquerque man arrested in connection to deadly 2018 shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is charged in connection with a deadly shooting after a drug deal gone wrong. Saturday, Omar Cordero faced a judge.

The state wants to keep the 18-year-old locked up because they believe he’s too dangerous to be let out.

The deadly shooting happened nearly a year and a half ago in Southwest Albuquerque. According to the criminal complaint, Cordero helped set up a drug deal outside a home near Central and 98th Street.

The state’s motion for pre-trial detention states the group had planned to rob the sellers of a quarter pound of marijuana and that conversations posted on Snapchat and Facebook indicated that “this was a planned murder.”

Saturday in court, Cordero’s attorney did not challenge the state’s motion. Cordero’s charges include felony murder and attempt to commit a violent felony.

According to court records, Cordero had an assault charge back in 2016, but that case was dismissed because the witness never showed up to court. His next hearing is set for October.