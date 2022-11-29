ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man they say shot a man and shot at police. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnathan Martinez is accused of shooting a man in the chest just before midnight on November 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Two Northern New Mexico destinations on list of 50 best places to travel in 2023
- Top Story: New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”
- Crime: Albuquerque teen who shot at pregnant 17-year-old sentenced
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque saw more domestic violence calls on Thanksgiving than it has in a decade
They say three days later at the same complex, police were doing surveillance of stolen cars when they found Martinez in a stolen car. Officers tried to pull Martinez over but he fled and shot at officers.
They were able to get a GPS tracker on the vehicle. He was later found and arrested on Georgia Street.