ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man they say shot a man and shot at police. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnathan Martinez is accused of shooting a man in the chest just before midnight on November 23 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd.

They say three days later at the same complex, police were doing surveillance of stolen cars when they found Martinez in a stolen car. Officers tried to pull Martinez over but he fled and shot at officers.

They were able to get a GPS tracker on the vehicle. He was later found and arrested on Georgia Street.