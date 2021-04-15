Albuquerque man arrested for ninth DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they arrested an Albuquerque man for his ninth DWI. A new video shows the man had some choice words for the officer who arrested him. NMSP arrested 60-year-old Anthony Ruiz earlier this month at a Blake’s Lotaburger near I-40 near Carlisle. A witness said he was acting strangely, repeating his food preference, rocking back and forth, and talking about whiskey.

The officer found Ruiz eating his burger in the parking lot and said he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. Ruiz refused a breathalyzer test. Investigators learned he had eight previous DWI charges including one in 2019 that was dropped because witnesses did not show up for interviews. Ruiz told officers he expected he’d beat this one too.

Police obtained a warrant to get a sample of Ruiz’s blood but the results are still pending. Ruiz is charged with aggravated DWI.