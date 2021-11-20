Albuquerque man arrested for intentionally running over victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested and charged a man after he allegedly ran over a man on Friday. Police arrested 57-year-old Ruben Tafoya on an open count of murder after he was allegedly seen striking a man in the parking lot of Bow and Arrow Lodge.

Witnesses say they saw Tafoya hit Arthur Lopez with his truck twice, the second time leaving Lopez trapped under it. Tafoya told police said he and another man paid Lopez for drugs, but Lopez took the money without providing any.

Officials say Tafoya denied being the driver of the vehicle that hit Lopez, but witnesses say he was the only person seen getting out of the vehicle. APD officers detained Tafoya after the incident as he fled on foot. Tafoya was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unknown what the condition of the victim is at this time.