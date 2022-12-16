ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested on a warrant Thursday. He was suspected of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Erik Merz, 53, was picked up in front of his home after he was reportedly seen with a gun on Wednesday.

Officers searched his home and found many weapons. This included seven handguns, four shotguns, an AR-style rifle, and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

They also claimed they found 14 grams of meth and 150 fentanyl pills.

Merz was booked for his felony warrant and is facing additional charges for all of the items they found in his home.