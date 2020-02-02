Albuquerque man arrested for exposing himself at elementary school to stay in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is behind bars after police say he exposed himself in front of an elementary school.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say 41-year-old Seth Reingold on Wednesday was lying in a grassy area at Longfellow Elementary School where he was seen exposing and touching himself. APS Security and law enforcement were notified and Reingold faced a judge Saturday morning.

Reingold is in custody on a no-bond hold and will see a District Court judge next week who will decide whether he’ll stay behind bars until trial.