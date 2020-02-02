Albuquerque man arrested for exposing himself at elementary school to stay in custody

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is behind bars after police say he exposed himself in front of an elementary school.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say 41-year-old Seth Reingold on Wednesday was lying in a grassy area at Longfellow Elementary School where he was seen exposing and touching himself. APS Security and law enforcement were notified and Reingold faced a judge Saturday morning.

Reingold is in custody on a no-bond hold and will see a District Court judge next week who will decide whether he’ll stay behind bars until trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞