Albuquerque man arrested for allegedly shooting ex-wife’s boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a New Mexico man shot his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

According to a criminal complaint, 37-year-old Waldy Mondragon was in a car with his ex and her boyfriend near Coors and Bridge Friday. The girlfriend says she went inside a home, came back out, and heard a gunshot.

Police arrived and the boyfriend was taken to the hospital. Mondragon was later arrested after crashing into a home near Griegos and Fourth St. He appeared in metro court Saturday.

Police say, Mondragon, who has prior felony convictions, also threw out a stolen gun from his car.

