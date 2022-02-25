ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is arrested from DWI earlier this month. It is actually his fifth DWI arrest spanning more than 20 years. All five arrests have something in common, according to online court records, all arrests are his first DWI.

A Bernalillo County deputy pulled over a car near Broadway and Gibson. “I noticed you in the middle of the roadway stopped,” the officer said.

It was early on Feb. 7 when the suspect, Neil Poola said he stopped his car to answer a phone call from his cousin. The deputy didn’t buy his story. “Let me ask you again, how much alcohol have you had tonight; nothing,” the officer said.

Poola never admitted to drinking anything. The deputy tried several times to let POola tell him where he was and what he was drinking. “Your eyes are bloodshot and watery, your speech is slow and slurred. It took you a long time to produce your documents, and you dropped your diver’s license. You see how this looks to me?” the officer told Poola.

Poola, who had been arrested four other times for DWI, was asked to take the field test. He didn’t do well. Poola could barely keep his balance on several tests. The deputy decided to take him into custody.

Poola has been arrested four other times for DWI. Online court records state each one of those arrests was for his first DWI. He has two convictions. The other two were dismissed, one for an officer not showing up to court.

Neil Poola was released on his own recognizance. He is charged with a misdemeanor DWI. A fourth DWI would be a felony and a mandatory six months in jail, a third DWI is mandatory 30 days in jail.