ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested Travis Jones, accused of threatening a security guard at an Albuquerque store with a broken glass bottle.

Police say Jones tried to rob the Twisters on Gibson near San Mateo Sunday afternoon, when the cashier refused to hand anything over to Jones. A criminal complaint says Jones then moved to a nearby Stripes Burrito Company, where an employee gave him $7. Police say he continued, moving to the El Mezquite Market on San Pedro near Central. Police say he stole a case of beer there.

According to the complaint, a security guard tried to stop Jones, but the guard told police Jones threatened him with a broken liquor bottle. Jones was arrested at a nearby bus stop. He is faces multiple charges. At the time of his arrest, Jones had a warrant for failing to comply with his conditions of release after being arrested last month.