ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man accused of shooting at people while riding a scooter.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called out to the area of Trumbull and Chama Saturday where they found Steven Urban riding a scooter.

Police said he tried to flee, but they were able to arrest him and found a gun believed to have been used by him along with ammo.

Police claimed they found a home that had been damaged by gunfire.

Urban was also allegedly found with fentanyl, and a check of the gun showed it had been stolen out of Estancia.

He’s been facing a number of charges including possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and shooting at an occupied building.