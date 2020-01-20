Albuquerque man allegedly gets into shootout after crashing car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque man failed to hide his drugs after a shooting and a crash.

According to a criminal complaint, neighbors heard multiple gunshots near Coors and Bluewater on Friday morning. Soon after, a truck and an SUV crashed into each other.

Police later arrested and identified one of the drivers as 19-year-old Darin Gonzales. They say he got into a shootout with a different vehicle before the crash. Officers say Gonzales then tried to hide three guns, including a stolen one, along with an assortment of drugs inside a paint can.

Gonzales appeared in court over the weekend. He was accused of shooting from another vehicle back in 2018, but those charges were later dismissed.