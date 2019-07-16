Albuquerque man admits to shooting and killing driver on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say the alleged Big-I shooter showed up at their office late Monday night, crying, saying he was responsible for Monday morning’s murder. The man killed was just driving in his work truck, apparently in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The man who was shot and killed had been a truck driver for PG Enterprises for at least the past five years. He actually lived on the property to keep an eye on it.

The president of the company says this loss is still shocking and it’s going to take a long time to replace someone so valuable.

“I see him every day. I don’t know, I would never think that something like this could happen to a guy like that because he was so nice and so non-confrontational, and just happy-go-lucky guy,” says Payam Ghoreishi.

KRQE News 13 is not yet naming the victim because police haven’t contacted his family yet, but the president of PG Enterprises says he wishes New Mexico still had the death penalty. He thinks people might think twice before committing crimes like this, and he just wants justice for the family.

Albuquerque Police say 51-year-old Donald Duquette admitted to shooting at the 45-year-old man at least five times as they both drove along I-40 early Monday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, he told police he had smoked meth and marijuana the night before the shooting. He then told police a wild story. He said he thought was being followed and thought the victim had shot at him.

Duquette, who has a couple of DWI arrests and a recent drug arrest, lives in a west side neighborhood where his neighbor says he typically kept to himself. The news comes as a shock.

“I want to think that we’re safe here. All of our children play on this block, and so it’s just a scary thing,” says Richelle Taylor.

Duquette used to be a paramedic with Albuquerque Ambulance but left about a year ago. His family members say he started to suffer from PTSD and got into drugs.

KRQE News 13 asked APD if they believed Duquette’s wild story or if this was just another case of road rage. A spokesperson says it is still very early in the investigation.

Police say they did not find a gun in the victim’s truck. His manager says it was a work truck he had borrowed because his truck had broken down. KRQE News 13 does know the victim was no longer married but had kids.

