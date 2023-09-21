ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dominic Valdez will be he held in detention while awaiting trial. Valdez is accused of trying to rob multiple fast food restaurants in Albuquerque.

Police say Valdez tried to rob a Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, and Burger King, but was successful at Twister’s near Gibson and San Mateo receiving $60 to $80 in cash. At McDonald’s, investigators Valdez fired shots from a hand gun after failing to receive any money. Thursday, a judge decided to hold Valdez in custody until his trial.