ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man accused of using his South Valley home as a torture chamber is in trouble again. In 2016 Marcel Bland was accused of holding his girlfriend at the time and another man hostage, then torturing them. That case fell after Bland’s attorney provided documents from the alleged victim saying the allegations were not true.

According to a criminal complaint last August, Bland was wanted for a probation violation. When agents tried to arrest Bland, they say he and a passenger in his car were seen ditching a duffle bag full of drugs. Bland is facing four charges, including conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute.