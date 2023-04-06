ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after allegedly carving a racial slur into a neighbor’s driveway with a sword. The victim said he was scared for his life. Not only his property was vandalized, but he shared that he was threatened with a full-sized metal sword.

On April 2, Albuquerque police were called to a northwest neighborhood. The victim said he caught 42-year-old Bradley Wylie in the middle of writing “N-word lover” on his property.

According to the victim, Wylie had seen him hanging out with a Black friend over the weekend. He shared, “I know what happened. Saturday was the first day it was warm, and I went over to Vincent’s house, and so we walked back and forth a couple of times.”

The criminal complaint stated when the homeowner confronted Wylie, he raised the sword into the air, threatening him with it. The victim was able to get away and call the police. Officers tried to track Wylie down at his home but were unsuccessful.

According to neighbors, Wylie has a history with law enforcement and Albuquerque’s Crisis Intervention Team, saying he struggles with mental health issues. “When Brad was Brad he was a nice enough fella, but in the last three years, it has been an evolution, and in about the last 9 months, it has become a swan dive.”

Ring camera video shows Wylie screaming threats and profanities during a prior incident. Wylie was taken into custody on April 5, and people in the neighborhood said they feel relieved.

Wylie is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for threatening his neighbor with the sword. Wylie’s prior felonies include aggravated battery, kidnappings, theft, and criminal damage. The DA’s office has filed a motion to keep Wylie behind bars until trial.