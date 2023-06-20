ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested Monday. He’s accused of shooting at another vehicle while his two children were seated in the backseat.

According to the criminal complaint, a man flagged down a cop at a gas station near San Mateo and Zuni, saying Michael Lobato had shot at his car.

The victim told the officer he had hit Lobato’s car and was looking for a place to pull over and exchange information when Lobato opened fire.

Lobato allegedly followed the victim to the gas station and told the officer he shot into the air to try and get the other man to stop.

Lobato’s two children were in the car during the incident. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and shooting from a motor vehicle.