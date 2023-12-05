ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Anderson, accused in a murder in southwest Albuquerque, will be held behind bars until trial.

Anderson and Lanise Padilla are facing charges for the death of Nicolas Candelaria. According to a criminal complaint, on November 1, 2023 the duo arranged to buy cocaine from Candelaria. When they arrived at his house Anderson is accused of shooting Candelaria, killing him, and leaving with the drugs. Judge Clara Moran agreed with the state’s motion to keep Anderson behind bars until trial.