ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of murdering a man at a Downtown Albuquerque bar back in January will appear in court this week for the first time.

Andrew Maya, 32, will appear in court Tuesday morning, facing murder charges for the stabbing death of 23-year-old Jason Fuentes.

According to the complaint, Maya and another unidentified man started a fight with Fuentes and his cousin inside the Downtown Distillery.

Police believe Maya stabbed Fuentes who died at the scene.

The arraignment is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m.