ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing a murder charge following the death of his girlfriend.
According to a criminal complaint, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to an area on Atrisco Vista in northwest Albuquerque.
They said Julius Irving was trying to do CPR on his girlfriend who died. Irving allegedly told deputies the two had gotten into a fight, and it turned physical.
Officials reported he said that he choked her until she stopped moving and then got into his vehicle and fell asleep.
Irving has been charged with first-degree murder.