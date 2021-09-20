Albuquerque man accused of killing panhandler to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of murdering a panhandler is expected in court on Monday. Police say 21-year-old Isaiah Luna drove up to a homeless man at the intersection of 98th St. and Central Ave. over the weekend.

Luna allegedly shot the victim, 56-year-old David Hart. Police say he took off after the shooting, but later came back to the scene with his mom. Officers say he claimed self-defense because Hart had hit him. But after reviewing surveillance video, and witness statements, they saw no evidence of this and charged Luna with first-degree murder.

