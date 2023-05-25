ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested and accused of kidnapping a woman, tasing her and threatening to kill her. Police responded to the area of I-40 and Atrisco Vista Wednes day afternoon to reports of a man seen dragging and beating a woman.

The woman told detectives she had been dating 39-year-old Larry Gallegos. She said he attacked her last Monday, knocking her out. She said he held her captive, beating her and tasing her repeatedly. The woman told officers she escaped, but Gallegos tracked her down earlier this week and forced her at knife point back to his trailer.

Police say he once again beat her, stabbed her, injected her with drugs and threatened to kill her. A criminal complaint says the woman was able to get away again, but Gallegos chased after her; that’s when officers found the two near I-40 and Atrisco Vista.

Gallegos is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery. Court records show Gallegos had a warrant for a probation violation.