Albuquerque man accused of impersonating officer pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man accused of impersonating a police officer was in court Tuesday.

Brenden Wysynski, 18, allegedly pulled over a car near 4th Street and I-40 earlier this month. An officer was driving by and noticed the situation didn’t appear right.

The officer found Wysynski was driving what looked like a police car and he also had a badge on his belt and told police he was a Bernalillo County deputy.

Wysynski was arrested after the officer checked and found he was not with BCSO. Tuesday in court, Wysynski plead not guilty however, Judge Sandra Engel made it clear he was not allowed to have any form of weapon.

“You are not to have any deadly weapons, firearms, knives, I’m going to go as far and say handcuffs. I really don’t want you to have anything that will lend towards this crime,” said Judge Engel.

His trial will be held in six weeks.